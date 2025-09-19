FY2026 EPS Estimates for AXSM Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.27). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXSM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.86.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AXSM opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $3,319,816.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,961.84. This represents a 79.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,962 shares of company stock valued at $22,849,208. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after buying an additional 88,606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,229,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

