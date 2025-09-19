Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

