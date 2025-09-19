Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 510 to GBX 530. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Galliford Try traded as high as GBX 487.50 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 479.50 ($6.50), with a volume of 825042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431.50 ($5.85).

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 436.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 404.77. The company has a market capitalization of £474.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 34.40 EPS for the quarter. Galliford Try had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Galliford Try Holdings plc will post 25.1560178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

(Get Free Report)

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.