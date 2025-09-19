Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,308 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Entegris by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,854.08. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.30.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

