Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $217.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

