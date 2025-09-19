Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,419 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15,774.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,272,000 after buying an additional 3,924,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,739,000 after buying an additional 583,733 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 212.0% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 797,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,268,000 after buying an additional 541,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $24,740,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.46.

NYSE SKX opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

