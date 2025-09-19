Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 459 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Clorox by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $124.24 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $116.53 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

