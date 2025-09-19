Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in VICI Properties by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.