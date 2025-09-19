Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 82.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 25.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 467,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,044,883.05. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $1,262,987.04. Following the sale, the president owned 182,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,167.43. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,278 shares of company stock valued at $99,596,944 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of -171.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.14.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

