Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 18,572 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 383.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after buying an additional 7,344,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,989 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $56,865,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $46,603,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Ovintiv by 86.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,231,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after buying an additional 1,033,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.1%

OVV opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.