Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,977 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

