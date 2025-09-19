Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 509 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $115.55 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

