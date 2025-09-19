Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 803 Shares of Sonoco Products Company $SON

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,591,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,646,000 after acquiring an additional 450,792 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,655,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 206,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,401,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,152,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:SON opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.