Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $785.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $780.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $820.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

