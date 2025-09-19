Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 65.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $131.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.71.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

