Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $6,454,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,601 shares of company stock valued at $14,825,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

