Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Ventas by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ventas by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $699,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,678,121. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,740. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,194 shares of company stock valued at $18,307,501 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $68.03 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

