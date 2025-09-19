Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 194.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,833 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,742,000 after buying an additional 7,035,004 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 265,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVE. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.99. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.43%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

