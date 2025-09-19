Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,765,000 after buying an additional 2,134,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,264,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,804,000 after purchasing an additional 198,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,104 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,144,000 after purchasing an additional 418,693 shares during the period.

NYSE:TRU opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.64.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,783.04. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $923,789. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

