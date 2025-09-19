Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $473.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

