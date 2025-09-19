Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. $JD

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 23.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 3,451.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Arete lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

