Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 15.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 3.6%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $193.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

