Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $435,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

