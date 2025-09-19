Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

