Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $573,000 Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,885,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,127,000 after buying an additional 674,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,781,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,304,000 after purchasing an additional 842,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,972,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,867,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,191,000 after purchasing an additional 196,906 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.01.

IPG stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

