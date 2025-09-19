Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $641,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,675 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.