Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $728,000 Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.73.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $306.80 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

