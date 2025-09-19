Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $900,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after buying an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,631,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 814,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 339.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,381,000 after purchasing an additional 709,648 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW opened at $74.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

