Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after buying an additional 597,956 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $623,383,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,529,000 after buying an additional 560,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $308,107,000 after buying an additional 384,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,653,000 after buying an additional 220,393 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $925,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,879,438.80. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,315 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

