Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.5%

Kroger stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

