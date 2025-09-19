Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,283,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,941,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,118,000 after buying an additional 198,444 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.94.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $262.17 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.80 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

