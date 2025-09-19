Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $260,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.67.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $339.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,235 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

