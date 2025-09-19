Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,373,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,615,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,303,000 after acquiring an additional 386,721 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $199.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.63. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

