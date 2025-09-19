Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,152,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,140,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $377.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

