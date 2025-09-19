Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,315 shares of company stock valued at $689,431. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

