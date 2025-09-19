Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 100 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $226.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.60 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.