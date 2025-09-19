Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 16,391 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after acquiring an additional 326,661 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 77,150.0% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 7,416,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $445,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,357 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,663,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,372,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of RIO stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

