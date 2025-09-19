Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

