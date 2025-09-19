Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,728,000 after acquiring an additional 158,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $265.22 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $324.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.41.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

