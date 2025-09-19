Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 313 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,966,767,000 after buying an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 price target (up previously from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3%

REGN stock opened at $598.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $567.29 and a 200 day moving average of $576.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

