Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 39,225 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,225 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

DKNG stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,331 shares of company stock worth $29,285,365 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

