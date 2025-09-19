Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 8,441 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

