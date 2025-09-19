Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 930 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,471.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 85.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Gentex by 305.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 208.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.85. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

