Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 97 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $474.38 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

