Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,286 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in DoorDash by 68.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.76.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.4%

DoorDash stock opened at $268.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $278.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This represents a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total transaction of $10,295,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,813,943.54. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026,048 shares of company stock worth $251,592,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash



DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

