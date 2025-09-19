Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 525.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 174,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $108.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

