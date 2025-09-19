Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

