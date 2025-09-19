GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 2.7% After Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $297.65 and last traded at $297.27. Approximately 3,929,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,810,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $315.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

