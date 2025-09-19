GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Position Lessened by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,226,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after purchasing an additional 157,839 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,325,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,956,000 after purchasing an additional 416,386 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 409,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

