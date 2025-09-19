Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.54 and last traded at $61.04. Approximately 418,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 189,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of -0.12.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

